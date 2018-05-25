The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has appointed Rev. Fr Ernest Obodo as auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Nigeria.

The appointment was made in a release by Vatican Press Office on Friday

Obodo before the appointment was rector of the Saint Bernard Senior Seminary Hostel and lecturer at the Bigard Memorial Seminary in Enugu.

The Holy Father also assigned him the titular see of Mediana.

He was born on 24 October 1966 in Awha-Imezi, in the diocese of Enugu.

He entered the “Sacred Heart” minor seminary in Nsude, and carried out his studies in philosophy and theology at the Bigard Major Seminary in Enugu.

Obodo was ordained a Catholic priest on 22 July 2000 for the diocese of Enugu and since priestly ordination, had held various positions in the diocese.

They include parish vicar of the “Queen of Holy Rosary” parish, Ugwuagor (2000-2001); pastor of the “Saint Charles” parish, Amechi Idodo (2001-2004); and formator at the Saint Bernard’s Hostel Seminary, Nchatancha.

He was also the secretary of the diocesan clergy of Enugu, chaplain of the Saint Jude Society and member of the diocesan Commission for History (2004-2009).

From 2010-2016 he carried out his studies for the licentiate and doctorate in theology at the University of Innsbruck, Austria.

Since 2016 he has served as rector of the Saint Bernard Senior Seminary Hostel and lecturer at the Bigard Memorial Seminary in Enugu.