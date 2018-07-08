The Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, has dismissed five teachers from the Polytechnic Staff Academy Secondary School for allegedly befriending female students and collecting fees from some parents without remitting to the school.

Briefing newsmen at the Council Chamber of the Polytechnic, the Rector, Muhammad Sani Aliyu, said a reported case of friendship between one teacher and an SS3 student of the school triggered an investigation that led to the dismissal of the teachers.

“The school set up a committee to investigate the matter. A member of the board headed the committee. After thorough investigation, the committee concluded that there was indeed a relationship between the teacher and the student.

“The committee did not establish that there was any form of sexual relationship between them but the school considered the action of the teacher as gross misconduct and immoral. It therefore recommended for rules and regulations to be applied,” Aliyu explained.

The rector further said that, “in a bid to completely clean up the mess, the committee further investigated the involvement of other teachers in the habit of establishing relationship with students. To this end, four other teachers were discovered to have asked students for relationships. They were also dismissed accordingly and one other teacher was issued with a warning letter.”

The rector said the affected teachers were also found guilty of collecting school fees from some parents without remitting into the school’s account.

He noted that, “the management has no regret for dismissing the affected teachers so as to serve as deterrent to others. The school is a training ground for children who are molded as future leaders and they must be protected.”