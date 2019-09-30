<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Graceland Polytechnic in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara state has warned students of the institution against cultism, anti-social behaviour and indecent dressing.

Rector of the private polytechnic, John Oyeleke made this charge in Offa at the maiden matriculation ceremonies of the school, where 96 students took oath of allegiance.

Mr. Oyeleke added the institution has zero-tolerance for misconduct, adding the authorities would not hesitate to sanction anyone caught, tried and found guilty of misbehaviour.

Said he: “I implore you to show respect to your colleagues and members of staff in the polytechnic to make your stay fruitful and productive; be modest and decent in your dressing and approach to issues and adhere strictly to the rules and regulation enshrined in the students’ handbook.

“I wish to assure you of adequate security on the campus. We, we however, plead with you not to hesitate to report any suspicious activity to the Director of Students Affairs, security officers or indeed any staff of the polytechnic for immediate response.

“I charge you to make the most of the opportunity afforded you by your parents/guardians, ensure that you attend classes, shun all forms of deviant behaviours and other vices and focus on why you are here.”

He added that the new students were admitted into seven accredited departments of accountancy, business administration, computer science, computer engineering electrical electronics and laboratory technology and statistics/mathematics.

In a remark proprietress of the institution Princess Ayodele Oyeleke told the students that irresponsible dressing, hairstyles and outlook would not be tolerated under the school’s watch.

“We expect students to take good advantage of the standard being laid down and continue with the hard work we expect from them. You are expected to be presentable at any time within and outside the polytechnic. You should focus on proper dressing to reflect your discipline.

“In as much as we allow wearing of shoulder length hijab, long and purdah styles of hijabs are not allowed within the campus. There is need for all students to be seen and recognized at all times,” Prince Oyeleke who is also the Chairman, Governing Council of the polytechnic added.