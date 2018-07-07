The rector of Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, Akinola Olugbenga Olaolu has been sacked.

He was sacked over certificate forgery.

He claimed to have possessed doctorate degree (PhD) certificate from the University of Ibadan (UI) that he used to secure the job at the Polytechnic.

The news of his certificate forgery blew open in recent time as the issue was exposed and went viral in the media.

Consequent upon this, he was invited and quizzed by anti-graft agency in Ibadan over the matter.

The development forced the board of trustee to write the authorities of University of Ibadan for authenticity of the results he presented.

Briefing newsmen on the findings of the board of trustee, the Chairman, Board of Trust, Chief Olajide Oyewole, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Akin Rotimi said that,”the governing council wrote the University of Ibadan to authenticate his claimed PhD certificate.

According to them, the outcome of the verification from the University of Ibadan indicated that the certificate purportedly issued to him is misrepresented and therefore did not emanate from the University of Ibadan.

They stressed that, the governing council met on Wednesday 4th July 2018 on the letter received from the University of Ibadan and decided that the services of Mr. Akinola Olugbenga Olaolu will no longer be required in Igbajo Polytechnic.

“However, we commend the efforts and contributions of the acting rector (Mr. Akinola Olugbenga Olaolu) while he was with us.

They added that, the Board of Trustees met on Thursday 5th July this year to deliberate on the report of the governing council and directed that the ongoing process of appointing a new rector must be completed without delay.

They affirmed that Igbajo Polytechnic has Zero tolerance for fraud, corruption, Indiscipline and other illegal act that can put her integrity and that of her products in question.