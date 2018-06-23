As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, politicians have been urged to stop using youths as political thugs but engage them in productive ventures and inculcate in them good habits and discipline to enable them be good ambassadors of the society.

The National President of the Civil Society Core on Basic Education Development in Nigeria (CiSCOBED), Comrade Usa Yohanna Kwaha, made the call in Yola, Friday, as the organisation honoured some media executives and other personalities for their contributions towards the advancement of the education sector .

Comrade Usa Kwaha explained that the “cases of social-vices in the country range from kidnapping, robbery, human trafficking, prostitution amongst under aged girls, suicide, rapping as well as rituals among others “.

The National President lamented that, “one disturbing vice that diminishes the vast potentials of our youths to the lowest ebb of uselessness, is drug abuse”, adding that government should go beyond punishment but engage psychologists to find out the causes of these vices.

Adamawa State Governor, Mohammed Jibrilla, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mr Julius Kadara, while congratulating the awardees challenged them to continue on the spirit.

He lauded that government’s policies on education had helped a lot in reducing out-of-school children, and called on all stakeholders in the sector to come together as education should not be politicized.

On Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) children in the State, the Governor disclosed that a circular was issued two years ago that all children affected by insurgency should be admitted free of charge in all the primary schools across the State.