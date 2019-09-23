<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Zamfara State Government said it has obtained ‘credible intelligence reports’ indicating that some politicians in the state “are making clandestine moves to destabilise the state.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controlled government did not mention the names of the politicians.

A statement issued by Director General, Press Affairs, Zamfara Government House, Yusuf Gusau, alleged that the politicians are collaborating with “dispersed elements of Boko Haram, to launch a series of attacks on innocent residents.”

The official said the plan was to truncate the peace and dialogue process initiated by the present administration.

The state and bandits are currently engaged in a peace process that has led to the release of several arrested bandits and kidnap victims from both sides of the security crisis that has hit the state in recent months.

But according to the statement, “the cruel and mischievous elements have perfected plans to launch the attacks in seven local government areas of the state and other strategic places within the state capital.”

The statement also alleged that “two important personalities of the state are also targeted for elimination.”

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“The targeted local governments include Gusau which doubles as the state capital, Tsafe, Talata Mafara, Anka, Zurmi, Maru and Maradun. The strategic places targeted are Gusau Central Mosque and Gusau Mammy Market where soft targets are known to gather both at day and night.

“The Boko Haram elements were said to have been recruited from far and wide to carry out these heinous acts slated for between Monday 23rd September to 25th October 2019,” the official said.

The official said despite the threat, the governor has prioritised the security of lives and property.

Gusau urged the people of the listed local government areas to be vigilant and promptly report any strange movements to the security agencies.

He appealed to drivers of commercial vehicles and motorcyclists in the state to be more security conscious.

He said the people should not panic at the presence of heavily armed security personnel that had already been deployed to the state to curtail insecurity.

Meanwhile, the statement said the state governor, Bello Matawalle, expressed his appreciation for the release of 30 captives consisting of 15 women and 15 men by ‘repentant bandits’.