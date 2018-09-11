No fewer than 60,989 children under five years were immunised against polio in Maiadua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Malam Alhassan Danjuma, the council’s Director of Primary Health Care, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiadua on Tuesday.

He said the exercise was conducted as an outbreak response against polio due to a case of polio recently recorded in neighbouring Baure Local Government Area.

He said that the initial target was 67,962, while 71,360 doses of vaccines were received.

Danjuma said that 81 experts, 82 fixed posts, and 25 special teams were engaged during the four-day exercise, which was carried out across the 10 electoral wards in the area.

In a related development, 75,000 children were also immunised in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State against polio .

Malam Ahmed Murtala, the council’s Director of Primary Health Care, announced this on Tuesday in Daura.

He that the council received 90,000 doses of vaccines, while 73 experts were engaged for the exercise, which took place across 11 electoral wards in the area.

Murtala who is also the Katsina State Chairman, Primary Health Care Coordinators Forum, announced that the state received 4.7million mosquito nets for distribution free to the people.

According to him, the nets will be distributed across the 34 local government areas next month.

Murtala said that training of those who would handle the distribution had commenced.

He said that in Daura, 24 supervisors and 358 mobilisers who would handle the distribution were undergoing training, while 790 ad-hoc staff would be engaged for the exercise.

Alhaji Abba Mato, the Daura council chairman, commended the state government for initiating the outbreak response against polio in the area.