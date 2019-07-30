<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jigawa Primary Health Care Development Agency (JPHCDA) on Monday says it vaccinated 55,774 children in Mallammadori Local Government Area of the state under the April round of Immunization Plus Days (IPDs).

Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu, State Technical Facilitator (STF), Polio Immunization, in the area, made the disclosure to newsmen in Mallammadori.

He said 59,300 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV) were used in the exercise, and the wasted rate of the vaccines stood at seven per cent.

Bilyaminu thanked the local government council for donating biscuits and chocolates used to lure children during the exercise.

On the July round of the vaccination, the STF said the agency had also provided 59,300 doses of the vaccines to the area.

According to him, 109 adhoc staff have been engaged for the exercise, which is expected to commence on Tuesday.

He, therefore, appealed to parents and traditional rulers in the area to ensure that their children and subjects were available for the exercise.