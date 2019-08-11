<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Sir Gabriel Toby, has commended the Rotary and Polo Clubs for coming together to eradicate polio scourge in the society.

This is even as the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Cosmopolitan, District 9141, unveiled and presented a polio box to the Port Harcourt Polo Club, GRA, as part of its humanitarian service to the society. The polio box was for cash donation that would be forwarded to Rotary Foundation for the fight against polio.

Speaking at the presentation, Toby, who was the former District Governor of District 9141, lauded the management of Polo Club for partnering with Rotary to end polio.

The former Rivers governor noted the roles of sports in the society, noting that the larger society could be reached through various sporting activities.

The President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Leo Edochie, said greater humanitarian service was one of the new board’s nine-point vision, adding that the board was willing to do more.

speaking in the same vein, Chukwudi Dimkpa, said Port Harcourt Polo Club would do everything positive to support the fight against polio.