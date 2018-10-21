As the world prepares to mark the 2018 world polio day, Rotary International club have advocated for clean and hygienic environment to end transmission.

Flagging off the world polio day programme in Abuja, the incident manager, National Emergency Operations Center for Polio in the NPHCDA Dr Usman Adamu said the environmental component is key to eradicating polio in Nigeria.

He said though there is no reported case of polio for the past 25 months, there are evidence of polio viruses in the environment.

Dr Usman who represented the executive director National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr Faisal Shuaib said though the country was close to eradicating polio, all hands must be on deck to achieve a polio free generation.

“In 2012 hundred cases of polio were reported spread across Nigeria, the last was seen in 2016.

” We have come a long way, 25 months without a case of wild polio type. We are close but we are not there yet, we are still seeing polio viruses I the environment,” he said

The vice chairman, Nigeria National Polioplus Committee Dr Kazeem Mustapha said it is not yet Uhuru for the fight against polio in Nigeria.

Dr Kazeem said the advocacy is to ensure that the tempo is maintained by getting every child immunised against polio and other diseases.

He added that different campaign platforms were engaged by Rotary international to create awareness and increase sensitivity in individuals, organizations and encourage stakeholders not to be complacent.

The managing director United Healthcare limited Dr Kolawole Owaka called on Nigerians to imbibe healthy lifestyles to ensure a healthy living. He said healthy living should not just stop with good food but also regular exercises.

He recommended that there should be gym centres in all the local governments where people can go to and partake in aerobic exercises to remove waste products from the body.

He added that the united healthcare which promotes good health does not believe in curative but rather steps to prevent diseases and other ailments.

World polio day is commemorated every 24 October to celebrate survivals of poliomyelitis.