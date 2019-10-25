<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kwara State Government on Thursday disinfected major rivers and adjoining areas in the Ilorin metropolis after health officials recently discovered a poliovirus in the river, a step the government said was to quickly prevent a reccurrence of vaccine-derived polio cases in the state.

The exercise was part of the activities commemorating the World Polio Day and deepening the campaign against all forms of environment abuse that are capable of posing health hazards to the people, according to Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi who led the programme.

“Government is aware of environmental challenges in the state and would spare no effort in fixing them. River Amule is one of the rivers with polio infection threat and we needed to clear this river and other ones to eliminate polio totally out of the state,” Alabi stated at Amule in Ilorin East Local Government area of the state at the flag off of the cleaning exercise. He said the government would continue to educate the public to imbibe the habit of keeping their environment clean.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had recently inaugurated a task force chaired by the Deputy Governor to ensure proper and timely immunisation against polio and other diseases.