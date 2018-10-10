



No fewer than 79,088 children were immunised at the just concluded phase 11 of the Outbreak Response against Polio in Daura Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina state.

Malam Ahmed Murtala, the LGA Director of Primary Health Care made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Wednesday.

He said that no case of rejection was reported during the exercise across the 11 wards of the LGA.

“We received 86,700 doses of vaccines for the exercise and to ensure it was hitch free, we formed 73 house to house teams, 29 special teams across the LGA,’’ Murtala said.

Also speaking, Malam Yahaya Aliyu the LGA Immunisation Officer, described the exercise as huge success saying about 97 per cent compliance on polio eradication had been recorded.

He commended stakeholders on polio immunisation for their resilience, understanding and the painstaking struggles to ensure compliance, while lauding efforts of the State Government on regular supply of vaccines and other tools.

The LGA immunised 180,142 children during the phase 1 of the response in September.