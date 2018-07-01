The Cross River State Government on Sunday said it is targeting no fewer than 808, 470 children across the state for the Second Round of the 2018 National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDS).

Dr. Betta Edu, Director General, Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency, made the disclosure in Calabar during the flag-off of the programme by the state’s Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu.

Edu said the state government had mobilised 7, 588 health workers to ensure the success of the exercise in the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The agency is working tirelessly in ensuring that children between zero to five years have unhindered access to polio vaccine.

“We need a 100 per cent coverage of this four-day immunisation across the state.

“We are targeting no fewer than 808, 470 children across the state and we have equally mobilised 7, 558 health personnel for the exercise.

“Our dream is to see a Cross River and Nigeria that is certified polio free; we must fight anything that is fighting to destroy the future of our children.

“Polio vaccines are safe and free; the state and development partners have paid for everything”, she said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Gov., Esu said that every child in Cross River deserved the right to be immunised against polio.

He explained that the policy trust of Gov. Ben Ayade led administration was to have a zero per cent of childhood diseases in the state and this has benefits.

“When a child is fully immunised against childhood diseases, he or she will grow healthy, stronger and happier.

“The exercise is totally free; I urge parents to bring their children out to benefit from the exercise”, he said.

Dr Inyang Asibong, the State’s Commissioner for Health, said it was important for mothers to always vaccinate their children against childhood diseases.

Asibong said that Cross River was adjudged by the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund as the state with the best child survival indices in Nigeria.

“Within these four days, I urge all care givers and parents to locate any nearest healthcare centre in their locality to benefit from the numerous health care programmes designed for pregnant and nursing mothers,” Asibong said.