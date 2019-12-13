<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some aggrieved policemen deployed in Kogi State from the Ekiti State Police Command for the conduct of the November 16 governorship election on Thursday protested alleged refusal of the authorities to pay their allowances.

The two hundred and twenty-five policemen said their details were allegedly removed from the list of those that were due for payment despite risking their lives to ensure security during the poll.

They lamented that the police authorities have refused to pay them a month after the election, while others have received theirs, which gave room for suspicion that the fund must have allegedly been embezzled by some high ranking police officers at the state or zonal level.

The aggrieved police officers, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, appealed to Inspector General of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu to investigate the cause of the delay.

The sources said N90,000 was paid to senior officers above Sergeant rank, while their men within the rank and file got N40,000, showing that most of the victims were the lower cadre policemen.

Police spokesman Sunday Abutu denied the allegation.

He said the entitlements due to the policemen deployed for the Kogi governorship election had been paid.