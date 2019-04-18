<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Police Thursday arraigned two dismissed personnel Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit in court for complicity in the unfortunate death of an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ogar Jumbo.

Police spokesman Frank Mba in a statement said the two erstwhile traffic wardens have been remanded in Kuje Prisons pending the next adjournment of the case.

Sunday and Dabit beat Jumbo to death in March before his wife and two children by men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for “violating traffic rules.”

Mba said their arraignment was directed by the “Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to ensure a transparent, accountable, comprehensive and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late NSCDC officer.”

The police, however, said, “The arraignment of the erstwhile Traffic Wardens is sequel to the outcome of an investigation into the case of alleged discreditable conduct and unlawful exercise of authority reported against them on 20th March 2019.”

Police spokesman Mba said Sunday and Dabit, who was dismissed after Ogar’s death, had earlier been subjected to the internal disciplinary procedures of the Force – tried in an orderly room.

“Police investigations positively indicted them for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest,” Mba said.

Mba explained that forensic analysis in the autopsy report clearly traced the cause of death to injuries inflicted on the deceased during his encounter with the traffic wardens.

​The police spokesman stated that the autopsy report states that Jumbo’s death was due to blunt force injury to the head, multiple skins and soft tissue injuries on the forehead and face and that there was no natural disease in the body to sufficiently explain the sudden death.

He said while the police regret the unfortunate incident which resulted in the death of Ogar Jumbo as the IGP Adamu “enjoins the public not to lose faith in the force, reiterating his earlier assurances that, under his watch, no form of impunity or man’s inhumanity to man will go unpunished.”

The police “warns any Police Officer found wanting for unlawful use of Force and other sundry offences, will be publicly named, shamed and brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.”