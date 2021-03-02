



No fewer than 10 security personnel attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the Bauchi State Police Command were involved in an accident.

The accident occurred along Burga-Yelwa Duguri road in Tafawa-Balewa Local Government Area of the State when the State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed was on a project inspection tour in the LGA.

The RRS van escorting the governor veered of the road while driving at top speed.





Our Correspondent gathered that though no life was lost an unidentified policeman was left unconscious when the vehicle somersaulted twice.

The development did not halt the governor’s project inspection as he continued with his tour.

The victims were immediately conveyed to the nearest general hospital, Bunu in Tafawa-Balewa where they are receiving treatment.