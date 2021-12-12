Police warn public against storing combustible materials at home, offices

The Lagos State Police Command has alerted the public against storing combustible materials at home and in offices.

The warning was given Saturday by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu.

In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, he explained: “Worried by recent fire incidents which resulted in colossal loss of precious lives and valuable property in some parts of Lagos State, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu wishes to advise members of the public to always take precautionary measures to avert such ugly incidents.

“Members of the public are further advised to avoid storing highly combustible materials in their homes, offices or business premises as these are capable of causing a raging inferno.

“Negligent acts such as unbriddled dropping of cigarette butts, uncontrolled bush burning, use of fire crackers and other explosive fireworks during festive periods, careless handling of receptacles for trash, poor handling of electrical appliances and other human actions or inactions capable of causing fire outbreak should be avoided.

“Similarly, parents and guardians are enjoined to keep tabs on their children and keep inflammable substances away from the reach of children.

“In the event of an unavoidable fire outbreak, members of the public are advised to use fire extinguishers, and promptly call Fire Service Station/office, the police and other disaster management outlets nearest to them for necessary assistance.”