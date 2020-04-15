<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Police Force has warned its officers against extortion and abuse of power while enforcing the lockdown orders.

Mr. Bashir Makama, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ondo States, gave the warning while speaking with newsmen in Akure, during his monitoring tour of Ondo State on Wednesday.

Makama said that it had become imperative for all officers manning the border town to shun acts of indecency, brutality and professional misconduct.





According to him, any officer caught in an uncivilized act or other official misconduct would face disciplinary action from the police authority.

“We have warned our officers on several occasions and they all know the rules and regulations of Nigeria Police; whoever goes against the rules is doing so at his peril.

“I am sure they are aware of what happened to the officers that were caught in Lagos, and whoever that is seen would be dealt with accordingly.

“So, whoever that does that here and is caught would have to face the music,” Makama said.