The Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), DCP, in Lagos, Olatunji Disu, on Friday appealed to Muslim faithful gathering for Jumat prayers in two mosques in Agege Lagos to comply with the Lagos State Government’s order on religious gathering and social distancing as a way of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The two mosques which are less than 100 meters from each other and located at Isale–Oja, Agege Motor Road, had more than 25 faithful each in attendance praying and performing ablution.





The monitoring team was prompted by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu’s directive that Commander, RRS should go after defiant religious group that were not complying with government orders on COVID-19.

DCP Disu appealed to the faithful to comply with the State Government’s directive on religious gathering and social distancing, adding that the order was given in the larger interest of the society.

The leaders thanked DCP Tunji Disu and departed the mosque peacefully.