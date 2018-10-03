



The Police Command in Kaduna State has warned that it would deal with promoters of hate speech as the 2019 general election approaches.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, gave the warning in a statement in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Sabo said the warning become necessary considering the ongoing party primaries in the state.

He quoted the State Police Commissioner, Ahmad Abdu-Rahman, as warning the general public to desist from doing any act that is capable of causing violence or disrupting public peace in the state.

“All must note that, hate speech is not allowed at all. Anybody who violates the law in this regard will be apprehended by the police and the heavy burden of law will be brought to bear on him.

Mr Sabo further warned that on no account should any person or group of persons take law into their hands or say anything that would cause breach of public peace or disrupt public order.

“The command wishes to appeal to all political stakeholders to advise their followers to maintain peace,” he said.

He also called on members of the public to go about their lawful activities and report promptly any suspicious person or group of persons that are hell bent at causing trouble.

Sabo gave the police commissioner’s assurance that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure protection of lives and property of all law-abiding residents of the state.