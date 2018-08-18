The Nasarawa State Police Command has vowed to tackle armed robbery and kidnapping cases in Udege and Agwada Development Areas of the state.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Yahaya Bello, made the promise on Saturday when members of the Afo League of Professionals visited him in Lafia.

Bello was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, Muhammad Akera.

Bello said that the command had put more measures in place to address the ugly trend which had affected the lives of the people of the areas recently.

He said that the police was saddled with the mandate of combating crime, and would not relent in doing the needful towards ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He said: “The high level of criminal activities at Udege and Agwada Development Areas, which include armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities, is worrisome.

“We assure that the command will not rest until peace is achieved in the affected communities across the state.”

Bello appreciated the association for the visit while appealing to them to always support the police and other security agencies with useful information that could help in tackling criminal activities in the state.

The commissioner advised the people of the state to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their political and religious affiliations.

Earlier, Suleiman Oduru, the state’s President of the association, said that the visit was aimed at appreciating the state police command for its efforts in restoring peace to the area.

He assured that the association would not relent in supporting the police in combating crime in the state.

The president called on the residents of the area and the state at large to be security conscious and support the police to succeed.