The Police Command in Taraba has vowed to arrest and prosecute the gunmen who killed three police officers and two members of the local vigilante in Bujum Kasuwa village, Lau Local Government Area, on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP David Misal, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Jalingo on Friday.

NAN reports that a team of five policemen led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police was on its way in response to a distress call following a report of sporadic shooting in the area when they were attacked.

Misal explained that three of the five police officers and two members of the vigilante group were killed, while two guns and ammunition were carted away by the assailants.

He gave the name of the ASP who led the team as Kilobas Iliya.

Iliya was also a Divisional Crime Officer of the force.

“While on their way, the team came under an ambush by gunmen, leading to the death of the DCO, two other officers and two members of the vigilante group.

“The assailants also made away with one AK47 Rifle and a service pistol.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr David Akinremi, has now ordered the deployment of a strong team led by the DCP in charge of investigation and intelligence, DCP Musa Baba, to the area.

“The team is to investigate the incident and ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to justice.

“The commissioner wishes to extend his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and warned all criminal elements with the guts to attack Police officers to brace up for a battle that they have never had,” Misal said.

He said the commissioner has also called on the public to avail the force with any useful information that would lead to the apprehension of those that perpetrated the killings.