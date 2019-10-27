<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the last state Assembly election in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), urging him to investigate and prosecute the member representing Obokun State Constituency, Adeyemi Adewumi, over alleged perjury.

In a petition against the lawmaker, signed by one Oyinola Ajayi of the Ajibola Basiru and Co, and delivered at the IGP’s office in Abuja on Friday, copies of which were forwarded to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11, Osogbo, Osun State Commissioner of Police and the Director, Department of State Service, the lawmaker was alleged to have lied under oath.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Akure had last week fined the lawmaker N100, 000 for presenting a purported Record of Proceeding of the state election petition tribunal, which was alleged to be fake during the hearing of his appeal against the judgment of the Osun election tribunal, which nullified his election.

Tracing the genesis at a press briefing in Osogbo on Saturday, Barrister Kolapo Alimi, one of the Counsels to the APC and Oyintiloye, said Adewumi lied under oath by swearing to affidavit to complement a fraudulently generated document and presented same as authentic.

Alimi said, “Our client was the candidate of the APC House of Assembly Election for Obokun Constituency of Osun State, which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 9th day of March, 2019. Upon the declaration of the result on the 9th day of March, 2019 in which Mr. Adewunmi Adeyemi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner, our client instituted a petition before the election tribunal to challenge the result of the election.

“At the conclusion of the Petition, the Tribunal delivered its judgment on the 2nd day of September, 2019 where it was ordered that a rerun election be held in four Polling Units. Dissatisfied with the decision of the tribunal, Mr. Adewunmi and the PDP appealed to the Court of Appeal, Akure, Ondo State.”

“On the 8th of October, 2019, the appeal came up for the first time. While in Court on this fateful day, a process titled ‘Supplementary Record of Appeal’ was served on us on behalf of Mr. Adewunmi and the PDP. After perusing the record, it was discovered that there were discrepancies in it, which were inconsistent with the contents of the original ‘Record of Appeal’ compiled and transmitted by the Secretary of the lower Tribunal (Mr. Aliyu Ahmad) to the Court of Appeal.

“Having seen that the ‘Supplementary Record of Appeal’ was a product of fraud, a motion on notice was filed on behalf of Honourable Oyintiloye and the APC, praying the Court of Appeal to strike out the ‘Supplementary Record’ filed by Mr. Adewunmi and the PDP,” part of the petition read.