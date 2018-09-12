The Police Command in Enugu State has urged residents of the state to disregard the sit-at-home threat by a pro-Biafra group and other trouble-makers.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Danmallam, made the call on Wednesday in Enugu during a meeting with members of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council led by Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu.

Danmallam disclosed that the command was already working in partnership with sister security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the existing peace and security was not compromised.

He said: “Members of the public are advised to disregard such threat or order issued by faceless individuals.

“There is no need for members of the public to entertain fear as the security operatives are readily on ground and at alert.

“This is with a view to fishing out those that will engage themselves in the unlawful act of disrupting the peace and security in the state.

“Members of the public should all come out as usual and conduct their businesses and not yield to the threat and fear from some faceless individuals who are there to instill fear and panic in law abiding citizens.”

He, however, commended the efforts of the royal fathers in the existing peace and security of the state, while soliciting their support to help carry the message of disregarding the threat order of sit-at-home to their subjects.

In their reactions, some of the traditional rulers that spoke promised that they would continue to partner with the command toward ensuring that peace and security were sustained in the state.

They also pledged that their respective communities would not be party to obedience to the threat of sit-at-home order by a faceless and proscribed group.

In his remark, the state’s Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, commended the commissioner for the meeting and promised that the traditional rulers would always partner with the police.

Agubuzu said: “The traditional rulers will definitely give maximum support to police and other security agencies at all times.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was called against the backdrop of the September 14 sit-at-home order in the South-East issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra.