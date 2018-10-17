



The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, on Wednesday urged the media to always protect national security and foster peace in their reportage.

Danmallam made the call in an address at a workshop on “Strengthening Police-Media Relationship in Enugu State’’, in Enugu.

The workshop was organized by Enugu State Police Command in partnership with Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP).

The commissioner said it was necessary for the media to join in promoting peace and development in the society, especially in reporting national security issues.

He said that the workshop was apt as the police and the media needed to further cement their ties and synergise in their investigations.

“Nigeria remains our only country and the place we can call our own in the world.

“So, there is need for synergy between the police and media to understand each other and work towards a common purpose of protecting our national security, building peace and oneness in the country.

“It is in the interest of all that we, through our daily work, promote peace and progress leading to development,’’ Danmallam said.

In a goodwill message, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Chief Ogbuagu Anikwe, urged journalists to be involved more in developmental journalism.

Anikwe thanked the organisers of the workshop and noted that work of police and media remained the same, saying that it was all about ensuring the wellbeing, safety and progress of the society.

“Occasions like this are crucial to define the end points and conflict points between the police and the media, while amicable solutions are found for disputable areas,’’ he said.

On his part, Mr Rex Arum, Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, called for a regular interface between the police and the media to further close the tie and foster between them.

Arum, however, lauded the Police command for making the state the safest in the country as well as being media-friendly.

“As a union, we will ensure that our members continue to work in partnership with the police to create an egalitarian and peaceful society,’’ he said.

Earlier, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, had said that the workshop would strengthen relationship and synergy between the police and the media.

“Apart from the lectures, it will be a forum for open interaction and contact sharing between journalists and top officers of the command as well as Divisional Police Officers in the state,’’ Amaraizu noted.