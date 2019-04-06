<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has vowed to fish out the killers of the Bursar of Akure Anglican Diocese, Gabriel Kola Abiodun, who was killed on Thursday by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers.

IGP Adamu gave the assurance through the Assistant Inspector General, Zone 11 in charge of Ondo, Osun and Oyo States, Leye Oyebade on Friday during a visit to sympathize with the Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd. Simeon Borokini over the incident.

Recall that the Bursar, Abiodun was gunned down in his office by the suspected armed robbers after leaving the bank where he had gone to withdraw the sum of N500,000 which was taken away by the gunmen.

The suspects were said to have trailed the deceased to his office in a Toyota Corolla car unmasked even as workers in the premises took them for special guests until they heard gunshots.

Assuring the bishop that the culprits would soon be nabbed, the AIG disclosed that the police had already gotten a lead towards unraveling the situation.

His words, “For now we have moved forward, we have got some leads and we are very hopeful that soon we shall get to the root of this crime.

“IGP has given us mandate that we should get to the root of the incident and that is why I’m in Akure. We need to put adequate strategies in place to end crimes across the states not in Ondo alone.

“When this type of crime occurred there are things to learn and that is the most important thing. We are going to tight the security around for now and do more surveillance around the banks’ environment.”

Oyebade who called for synergy as regards community policing stated that police is already working on ways of preventing future occurrence.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to assist us by giving us any information that can lead to the arrest of this perpetrators.

“Members of the public should continue partnering with us, we need the information because information is key,”

While responding, Rt. Rev. Borokini urged the security agents to use every machinery at their disposal to track down the perpetrators of the evil act.

According to the bishop who emphasized that information at his disposal, revealed that those that carried out the crime are three young men.

The AIG who also visited the family of the deceased at Ode community along Ado road in Akure North Local Government assured them of justice.