Police: Uche Nwosu arrested not kidnapped by gunmen

Special Force from the office of the Inspector General of Police arrested Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Nwosu was arrested on Sunday at St Peter’s Anglican church at Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state while he and his family members were on an outing service after the burial of their mother, Jemimah Nwosu.

A police source told newsmen that it was police officers from Abuja who arrested him.

The source allayed fears that Nwosu was kidnapped, saying “police arrested him”.

“Police from the IGP’s Special Force Unit arrested him. He was not kidnapped,” the source, who pleaded anonymity, said.

Also, the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, a Chief confirmed to reporters that Nwosu was in custody.

The PPRO said, “Nwosu was arrested by the police, not kidnapped as insinuated in the social media.”