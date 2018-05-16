The Nigeria Police has explained the rational behind the controversial transfer of suspected cultists arrested in Kwara State to Abuja.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had on Wednesday raised an alarm over the transfer of the of suspected cultists from the Kwara State Police Command to Force headquarters Abuja, saying the Police were hatching a plan that involves coercing the suspected cultists in implicating him in a crime.

The Police in a Statement said transferring of suspects arrested over mayhem and killings for further investigation is in accordance with Police investigation procedures

“It is also imperative to let the public know that last year, suspects arrested over the mayhem and killings of innocent people in Ile-Ife, Osun State and those arrested in Southern Kaduna crisis in Kaduna State and suspects arrested in connection with Zaki-biam killings in Benue State were all transferred to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further investigation before they were arraigned in court of competent jurisdiction”.

“Therefore, transferring this hired assassin gang masquerading as cultists in kwara State to Force Headquarters, Abuja for further investigation is in accordance with Police investigation procedures.”

On whether the IG has any special interest in the case, the statement stated: “It is pertinent to state that, there is no vested interest by the Inspector General of Police in the ongoing investigation into the several murders committed by this killer gang, other than ensuring that justice prevails in the matter.

The Police said the statement credited to the Senate President can discourage living victims and deceased families of those who must have been killed by the gang from coming forward to give evidence against them.

The Police urged members of the public to disregard and the claim of plot by the IGP against the Senate President as a ruse, unfortunate and an attempt to divert Police investigation into the killings of more than 11 innocent people.

The Force also said it will leave no stone unturned and will do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure justice in the matter, no matter whose ox is gored.