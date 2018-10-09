



The Enugu State Police Command has completed reformation for 25 suspected cultists arrested within various locations in the state to renounce their membership and turn a new leaf.

The two-month programme tagged `De-radicalization’ was carried out by the Command’s Police Public Relations Department through its Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) programme.

Speaking at the programme grand finale on Tuesday in Enugu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, a superintendent of police, said the programme was part of efforts in countering narratives of cultism and other social vices among youth with a view to turning them to be better citizens.

Amaraizu reminded the suspects on the need to resist temptation of yielding to negative influences of friends and peers as well as maintain concept of self-esteem.

“Any person who does not value himself or herself; be himself or herself best friend and believe in himself or herself is capable of yielding into any pressure or temptation of getting involved into cult related issues.

“I enjoin you to know who your friends are and the kind of life they live to avoid getting involved,’’ he advised.

According to him, cultism is like an envelope containing many crimes such as armed robbery, murder, kidnapping, rape and drug related crime.

Amaraizu further advised them to always reflect on the positive sides of the future and avoid anything that would bring them in conflict with the law of the land.

He also charged them to change from their evil ways for an improved future so that they could be meaningful to themselves, their families and the society at large.

In his remark, the Team Leader of Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP) in Enugu, Solomon Akpunufot, lauded the effort of the command at conforming to international best practices to get misguided youths back on track.

Akpunufot advised them not to let down the message passed across by the command.

During the segment, suspects used the occasion to express their deep worry over their involvement and promised not to get back to cultism having known the dangerous and negative consequences.

NAN recalls that the command before now had embarked on vigorous campaign against cultism through POCACOV in communities, schools, parks and markets.