



Trainees at the Nigeria Police Training School in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Tuesday evening, reportedly beat up chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ilorin branch, Mohammed Akande and another lawyer later at the premises of the school.

The other lawyer, Luqman Olanrewaju, was said to have been stripped of his clothes leaving him only with his underwear before the police trainees detained him in the cell.

The incident reportedly occurred when the lawyer was going to render a legal service to his client, a tyre seller, who was held up at the traffic section of the state police command which shares premises with the training school and the “A” Division of the command.

He was said to be passing through a spot at the school on his way to the traffic section when he was accosted by the police trainees who were said to be about 20 in number.

The trainees reportedly accused him of passing through the spot reserved only for certain government functionaries whereupon he explained to them that he was not aware of that fact and that he was a lawyer going to meet his client at the traffic section.

Further questioning by the trainees was said to have led to altercations between the two sides, with the trainees reportedly beating up the lawyer and clamping him into detention.

It was learnt that when the NBA chairman was alerted of the development, he visited the school in order to secure the release of the member of his association only for him to also suffer the fate of being beaten up by the trainees.

The trainees also reportedly descended on him after altercations as they attempted to pull off his clothes, too.

Olanrewaju, while narrating his ordeal to newsmen, said his explanations that he was a lawyer who was going to see a client in the traffic section fell on deaf ears as they even made jest of him, asking whether he wanted to come and teach them law in the school.

He said: “About twenty of them later gathered, and they started calling me a fake lawyer to which I said I’m not. They asked me to produce my identity card, and I told them that I’m a private lawyer that they should find out that lawyers don’t always carry identity cards around.

“At this point, they pounced on me, slapping and kicking me, while some used the stick gun in their hands to beat me severally. At a point, they removed my shirt and trousers, leaving me with my boxers and singlet, and threw me up in the air to fall on the ground. They later carried me and dumped me in their cell.

“There is one particular woman, Adeyemi Mulikat, maybe one of their teachers, who supervised my beating, and said if luck is against me and I stay in the cell till the following morning, she would ensure that I’m killed there.”

The lawyer, however, said it was his client who was waiting for him in the traffic section that got attracted to the huge crowd at the gate, and saw the tragedy that had befallen him who called other lawyers, with the NBA Ilorin chairman all of who later came to the venue to rescue him.

The NBA chairman who also recounted his experience, stated: “I received a distress call from one of our colleagues that a member is in crisis at the A Division Police Station, at Challenge Area, and we all went there.

“It was when we got there that we knew that the incident occurred at the police training school section, and straightaway we met the headmaster who invited us to his office.

“He told us that the whole issue was about thorough fare at the gate, and that the lawyer was very rude, and that he ordered his men to lock him up. Then I asked him to produce the lawyer from their cell.

“My brother, when I saw my colleague, I was almost crying. He was in boxers and singlet, so ruffled with scars all over his body.

“Not even an armed robber deserved that kind of inhuman treatment. So, I told them to kill the lawyer, having beaten him this much because of thorough fare incident.

“In the process, altercations ensued between us and l was also beaten by his officers, my neck tie was pulled severally and my shirt was roughened.

“It was in the process that the commandant of the college got wind of the development and invited us all to his office.

“In all fairness to the commandant, when he was told about the incident and saw the lawyer in his condition, he asked all those who carried out the act to be detained immediately and we all left the place.”

Spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident, said the state police commissioner, Bolaji Fafowora, was already taking action on it.

He stated, “There is a place called sentry around the gate of the school, it’s only governor, president, and ambassadors that could stand on that place. I was told people pass through that place and one of them happens to be a lawyer. He was caught, and you know, everybody likes proving a point. The lawyer, I learnt was beaten.

“The school is not under the command but the DIG. But the CP who is the most senior officer here is meeting with the lawyers and those who are concerned, and I am assuring you that anyone caught on the wrong side of the law would be appropriately sanctioned.”