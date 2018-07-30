The Bayelsa Command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has trained 30 Officers on modern policing and efficient service delivery, describing capacity building as prerequisite to peace keeping across the country.

Mr Don Awunah, out-going State Commissioner of Police, made the remark on at the weekend during a one-day Training Workshop for Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Commanders in Yenagoa.

He said the training was carved out for a total of 21 DPOs and 9 Tactical Commanders in the state Command.

Awunah, currently Officer-in-charge of Border Patrol, Force Headquarters, Abuja is yet to handover office to the new Commissioner, Mr Ahmad Abdullrahaman.

He said the training, entitled Empowering DPOs and Tactical Commanders for Effective Police Service Delivery was to re-awaken the officers on the need for improve professionalism.

“Training is central for quality service delivery and very essential component in empowering the Police; I believe this will go a long way to make them conversant with some modern trend of policing.

The police work is the work that needs constant training, sacrifice, commitment and dedication and if you don’t train an officer, you are making the job difficult, he said.

Mr Kemasuodei Wodu, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Justice, who spoke on a topic, Criminal Prosecution in Bayelsa: Director of Public Prosecution and Special Prosecutor; Roles and Responsibilities pledged to support the Police in promoting quality service.

Wodu said that the state judiciary was working effectively to ensure that laws guiding criminal prosecution was strictly followed and urged the Police to be more focused and dedicated and together they would achieve free crime society.

Mrs Rita Abbey, Divisional Police Officer, Ekeki Division Command, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the State commended the out-going CP, Don Awunah, on his efforts at ensuring that personnel in the state acquired needful skills for Police service delivery.

Abbey, one of the training participants said the exercise was a wake-up call to reactivate officer`s mind and spirit on the old and new trend in service.

The training has refresh our memory on what we know and mixed with the new ones in order to strategize and explore the perimeter at enhancing service delivery, she said.

DSP Asinim Butswat, Command`s Spokesman and Chairman, Organising Committee, said the workshop was a welcome development for optimal performance in the service.