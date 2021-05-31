The Nigeria Police may have enlarged the battle line against criminality in the Southeast to the house of God. On Sunday a team of heavily armed security personnel stormed a church in Owerri Road, Enugu halted an ongoing service and led several people, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, away.

The suspects were taken to the Police headquarters in Enugu where they were further scrutinised and cautioned before they were left off the hook.

The Punch reports that in a video, security operatives, especially policemen, held guns while members of the church raised their hands and marched out one after the other. They were searched before being led away from the premises.

“The Nigeria police and military have just stormed a church on Owerri Road, Enugu State, molesting over 50 men, both old and young while matching them to an unknown destination.

“We are bringing this to the attention of the world. The lives of these men should not be wasted for no crime committed. They were only at a place of worship today being Sunday the 30th of May 2021 and no arms were found with them,” a source told newsmen.





However, the police said 54 persons were brought to Headquarters for questioning for “gathering unlawfully” at Owerri Road, Ogui, Enugu.

Without making reference to the incident in the church, the Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, in the statement, said, “54 persons were seen to be unlawfully gathered at Owerri Road, Ogui, Enugu, and brought to Headquarters for questioning.

After nothing incriminating was found on them, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, psc, addressed and cautioned them to go home and maintain peace. They all left happily, please.”

IPOB had issued a sit-at-home order in the southeast on May 31 to commemorate the death of many people during the civil war that ended about 51 years ago.

But the police Command had urged residents to “remain law-abiding and vigilant as they go about their legitimate businesses while ignoring the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed IPOB.

It appealed to the people to report criminal elements and persons found fomenting trouble to the nearest police station.