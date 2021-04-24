The Imo State Police Command has confirmed that three security operatives lost their lives on Saturday when gunmen attacked the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, told newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, that a police sergeant and two personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were the casualties.

Ikeokwu explained that while the gunmen killed one NSCDC operatives in the governor’s compound, another NSCDC personnel and a police sergeant were killed by the attackers while escaping from the compound.

He said that the police sergeant and the NSCDC personnel were killed by the fleeing hoodlums at Mgbidi-Oguta junction.





Ikeokwu also said two cars parked at the governor’s compound in Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state were burnt during the attack.

The Police Spokesperson disclosed that the invaders threw petrol bombs inside the governor’s compound.

Ikeokwu said, “I can confirm the attack on the governor’s house. The hoodlums attacked the governor’s house by throwing in petrol bomb as a result of which two cars were burnt but they were successfully repelled and none of the building was set ablaze.

“However, one unarmed personnel of the NSCDC was killed in the process. The hoodlums while escaping also killed a Police Sergeant and another NSCDC personnel both in their private vehicles at Mgbidi junction.”