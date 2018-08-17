Police in Imo state, Frday, teargassed over 2000 pro-Biafra women on peaceful protest in Owerri.

The women who wore black attire with some of them topless started their protest from Okigwe road. Also, some of them were said to have been arrested by the police.

It was gathered that some of the women reportedly said among other things that there would be no election in Igbo land in 2019. They also said that they were not happy that pro Biafra agaitators have been intimidated for expressing their views.

They added that it was not a wrong step for them to demand for a country called Biafra.

However, drama ensued when over 100 police officers with their patrol vans went after the women and applied the tactics of teargassing the women on peaceful protest.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Kelechi Iheagwoba, told newsmen that, “As a result of the fearce looking police officers fully armed who blocked the road for the women, these women diverted to from ware house junction to Akwakuma.

“Do you know that many of these women fainted and also many of them were bundled into the police vehicles. Some of them were seriously beatened.”

Speaking to newsmen, one of the women, Nkechi said: ”What is wrong for us to say no to intimidation in this country, Nigeria. We have right to say we are going to be part of this country. It legally right.”

Some of the Pro-Biafra women running for their life along Orlu road in Owerri.