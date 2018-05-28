Four people have been killed and seven others injured in the latest Boko Haram attack in the restive town of Konduga in Borno, the police confirmed on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, told reporters in Maiduguri that the jihadists detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at a village, known as Mashimari in the Konduga Local Government Area on May 27, killing the four people.

Chukwu said that two of the dead were civilians. He, however, did not explain the identities of the other victims.

According to him, the bombers managed to sneak into Mashimari, a community near an Internally Displaced Persons Camp and detonated their IED.

He said that the Police Explosive Ordinance Device Corps had been deployed to the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Konduga has seen countless bloody attacks by insurgents since the crisis hit Nigeria’s expansive northeast almost a decade ago.

On Feb. 17 this year, 22 people were killed in a bomb attack at a fish market in Konduga, one of the deadliest incidents in the recurring bloodbath in the town.

The jihadists, who are fighting to enthrone a strict Islamic state, have killed1 thousands of people, ruining the economy of the northeast and displacing millions of people.

But federal troops have decimated the fighters, making the insurgents to resort to attacking soft targets in various communities from time to time.