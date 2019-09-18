<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Policemen and soldiers are currently barricading the office of online news platform, SaharaReporters, in Lagos state.

The security operatives who are armed have reportedly prevented anyone from gaining access to the building located at GRA in Ikeja, while demanding that those, who are inside should come out.

According to SaharaReporters, the security operatives came in three vehicles and stationed themselves in front of the office.

In its latest update, SaharaReporters said, the security operatives were shouting, “Open the gate! Come outside.”

As of the time of this report, the security agents were banging on the gate of the office.

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of the online platform had been in the custody of the Department of State Service since August when he was arrested at a Lagos hotel.