Men of the Kaduna State Police Command, on Wednesday, engaged members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites in gun duel, in Kaduna, over continuous detention of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The Shiites, in their numbers, during a protest, took over the popular Ahmadu Bello Way, the commercial nerve centre of the state, carrying placards with varying inscriptions demanding the release of their leader.

They thereby grounded business activities within the city centre for hours.

Two police officers, who sustained injuries during the encounter, were taken for treatment at an undisclosed hospital, the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar told newsmen via a telephone call.

According to ASP Aliyu, “The Shiites, in their usual procession, came with many women and children and blocked the major road in the state and denying other citizens their right to use the road.

“But this time around, they came fully armed. Two of our men were critically injured and they are now receiving treatment at a hospital here in Kaduna. But I don’t know if there is any causality on their own part.

“As I speak with you, we have been able to disperse them and brought the situation under control. The Police will not condone any form of lawlessness in the state”, he added.

An eye witness who did not want his name in print said, the protesters also returned back with gun shots and suggested that two police men may have lost their lives in the process.

It was also confirmed that several members of the Shiites group sustained various degrees of injuries.