There was tension in Bauchi State as many scampered to safety when the Nigeria Police Force in the state clashed with members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria popularly known as Shi’ites.

The incident was said to have occurred about 10am on Tuesday at the Central Market Roundabout and Tashan Babiye area of Bauchi, the state capital.

The Police reportedly fired teargas and gunshots to disperse the protesters causing people to scamper to safety.

Most shops in the popular Central Market were shut as traders immediately closed their shops and ran for their lives.

Although there has not been a detail of deaths from the incident, eyewitnesses say that several people were injured.