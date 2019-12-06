<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Motorists who are plying in Imo state with expired vehicle documents may be in for a rough times in this Yuletide season as the Imo state police command has announced that it is would commences operation VEDE (Vehicle Examination/Document Enforcement) from the next week Monday .

According to the spokesman for the Imo state police command, Mr. Ikokwu Orlando (SP) ,it is part of the measures to recover stolen vehicles within the state and to curb crime and criminality.

He said that the operation is in collaboration with the Imo state Internal Revenue service.

“As part of measures to check and recover stolen vehicles within Imo State and its environs and also to generally curb crime and criminality in the state, by checking the use of unregistered vehicles in the state, the Imo State Police Command in collaboration with Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS) will be embarking on VEHICLE EXAMINATION/DOCUMENT ENFORCEMENT EXERCISE, Code named ‘OPERATION VEDE’, as such there will be Electronic Verification of Vehicle Particulars and Number Plate from the 9th of December, 2019. This is aimed at ensuring that all vehicles plying the roads are duly registered and uploaded to the Central Database.”

He warned that all motorists/vehicle owners are by this press release advised to visit any motor licensing authority office nearest to them to verify and validate their vehicle documents on or before the 8th of December, 2019, to avoid any inconveniences, please.”