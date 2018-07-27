Security agencies on Thursday paraded 10 suspected criminals for various offences, including gun running, cattle rustling, armed robbery, impersonation and illegal possession of firearms.

Among the suspects paraded was a police sergeant arrested for gunrunning.

The spokesperson for the Special Military Taskforce codenamed, Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Adam Umar, said in Jos that Sergeant John Zakariya and one Sani Mohammed were arrested for gunrunning.

He said, “Victor Davou and Dagwom Joshua were also arrested for cattle rustling, while Mark Utaru, Isa Kabiru and Bitrus Emmanuel were arrested for robbery.”

He explained that Patrick Choji and Yakubu Davou were found in possession of fire arms, while Sani Haruna was arrested for impersonation.

Umar said the suspects were arrested in Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Nasarawa State.

He said, “The OPSH used Sani who has been in custody to trick John Zakariya. We told him that we would supply special armour to him. After the negotiations, security agents arrested Zakariya.”