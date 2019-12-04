<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria police force, Jigawa state command has asked for the support and cooperation of the media in tackling the lingering insecurity situation in some parts of the country.

The new Commissioner of Police in Jigawa state, CP Usman Sale Gomna, made the call at the official handing over ceremony held at the command headquarters in Dutse.

He explained that the police force, other security agencies and media are partners in progress in ensuring better security situation of the country.

“I am soliciting for the support and cooperation of the media and other security agencies and the entire people of Jigawa state to ensure better policing in the state, ” he stated.

Gomna also advised journalists to use ethical guide, professionalism while reporting and seek clarification on any information before publishing.

The commissioner took over from CP Bala Zama Senchi who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG and deployed to headquarters, Abuja.