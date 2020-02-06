<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Plateau State Police Command has begun screening of candidates for recruitment as constables for community policing in the state.

The Federal Government had in January ordered the recruitment of 40,000 constables for community policing as part of efforts to check the worsening insecurity in the country.

The screening exercise, which commenced in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, is conducted by the Divisional Police Officers in the respective areas.

The screening, which is opened to citizens who are between the ages of 21 and 50 years began Thursday.

The DPO of Mangu Local Government Area, Mr Yakubu Balami, confirmed that “all the candidates that are at this screening centre were brought to us by the community leaders who know their subjects better than the politicians”.

In Pankshin Local Government Area, however, Nde Monday Gokum, the Acting District Head of Pankshin, while on a courtesy call on the Council Chairman, Mr John Damap, alleged that they were not involved in the exercise.





“We only woke this morning as community leaders to discover that the screening of candidates for the recruitment as Constables into the community policing has commenced already,” Gokum said.

Responding, Damap, also expressed surprise over the non-involvement of the community leaders but called for calm and restraint.

The Chairman pledged to inquire from the police authority and the State Government about the situation.

But the DPO in Pankshin Local Government Area, Mr D.D. Ayuba, denied the allegation, insisting that information on the exercise was disseminated to all the District Heads in the area, which he said, saw the application of interested candidates including vigilantes.

Also, the State Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, commended the federal government over community policing, saying the initiative would go a long way in checkmating the security challenges in the state.

“It is very commendable that the community leaders are involved but even where they are not, the police will ensure that the candidates present their indigene certificates for proper identification,” Manjang said.