The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has launched the Revised Force Order 237, which is concerned with the acquisition and deployment of electro-musculsar disruption technology based weaponry.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, who spoke at the monthly conference of police managers from the 12 zonal Police Commands, said the programme was initiated to grant special training to officers in line with 21st century policing.

He explained: “The programme was with the intention to address public concern on the misuse of firearms by police officers which has attendant consequences on human lives and effect on the attainment of community policing vision.

“Special trainings are being organised for the special units of the police including the police mobile force, special forces, counter terrorism unit, anti-robbery detachments, anti-kidnapping squad and the criminal investigation operatives.

“It will come with proper orientation for 21st century policing and to align operation within the expectations of the law and the citizens.”

He appreciated the ICRC, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Swiss Government, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and AIG Austin Iwar (retd) for their contribution in the achievement of the goal.

The IGP assured Nigerians of the determination of police to work with appropriate authorities to create a conducive and enabling environment for peaceful conduct of elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

He advised parents to caution their children against being used by politicians to undermine the democratic process and vowed that anyone found wanting would be punished, regardless of their position.

AIG Austin Iwar (retd), in his remarks, said the programme was to ensure that police officers are certified in the proper use of fire arms.