



Retired police personnel in Cross River State have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the non-payment of their pension, 11 years after retirement.

They flayed alleged fraudulent activities of the police pension administrators in the payment of retirement benefits, especially to those who retired from service from 2017.

“After 35 years of meritorious service to our great nation and retirement over a year ago, we have neither been paid our gratuity nor our monthly pension,” they said.

The petition, which was signed by Peter Augustine, Timothy Ekpo, Ofem Mbang and 23 others and made available to newsmen in Calabar, stated: “The few who have been paid are grossly under-paid.

For instance, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) on salary grade level PSS 13 is paid a paltry N3 million as gratuity, while assistant superintendents on levels 08 and 09 were paid N882,881.35. When the over one year accumulated monthly pension is added, the money sums up to N1.2 million.