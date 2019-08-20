<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police retirees have accused pension administrators of discriminatory and underpayment of their gratuities.

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari, National Assembly and Pension Commission (PenCom) to either repeal the policy or direct the pension administrators to pay the shortfalls.

Kwara state chairman and his vice Matthew Agada and Jacob Aleriwhon spoke with reporters in Ilorin, the state capital alleging that arbitrary deduction in their gratuities by the pension administrators had led to growing poverty level and untimely deaths among their members.

The affected retirees, who retired between 2017 till date, called on concerned authorities to ensure that 50 per cent of their contributory pension was paid to them as against alleged indiscriminate payment of 25, 27 or 30 per cent by the police pension administrators.

They lamented that some retired police officers with contributory pension of N9 million, for example, were paid N1.3million as against N4.5 million that should be the 50 per cent of the sum.

They also called for even payment of their gratuities in line with 50 per cent of their contributory pension, describing such payment of either N800,000 or N1.5 million for someone with N6 million pension as regrettable.

Retired police officers, who included those in inspectorate rank,

lamented that most of them had no houses of their own, saying that what they are paid could not help them manage their lives after retirement.

Agada said, “The benefit withdrawal consent form/template had within the last 15 years of its operation especially to Police retirees, had been arbitrary, discriminatory, bureaucratic and selectively manipulated by pension commision and police pension department.

“We beg the federal government to either repeal the contributory pensions policy of the police or direct the police pension administrator to pay 50 per cent of our pension to all of us that retired from 2017 till date without delay.

“We want President Buhari to consider the repeal of the police

contributory pension policy as it looked into that of the DSS and the Army, more so as police is the central force and mother of all the forces in the land.

“Payment of our accrued rights is full of discrepancy and ambiguity as retirees of same date of employment, same rank, same promotion and same exit date were paid different sums.

“This situation has left many of us to live in abject poverty as police retirees now receive monthly pension of N15,000 or N20,000.

Many people have died due to the treatment being meted on us. We now ask if it is a crime to serve our country for 35 years. They should rather pay us off.”