The Enugu State Police Command has rescued three women who were abducted by suspected kidnappers at Ugbawka, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was gathered that the victims were traveling in a commercial bus when the hoodlums attacked the vehicle along Agbani-Ugbawka road.

The hoodlums reportedly robbed the bus and thereafter, abducted the three ladies while escaping from the scene into the bush.

The police, however, rescued the ladies from the bush unhurt.

Ebere Amaraizu, the spokesman of the State Police Command, confirmed the incident.

Amaraizu said the command has commenced full scale investigations into the incident.

He said, “It was, however, gathered that the yet to be identified hoodlums had on June 14, 2019 along Agbani Ugbawka road allegedly struck at a commercial bus with some passengers plying towards the road and abducting three female persons after allegedly robbing the said bus and zoomed into the bush.

“It was further gathered that the operatives of the command acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, promptly raced to the scene and embarked on aggressive combing of the bush which forced hoodlums to abandon their victims without payment of any money just as no ransom was demanded.

“However, no injury was sustained by victims who already have reunited with their various families,” Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, said.