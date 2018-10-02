



Police in Lagos State have reunited a stolen baby with her family.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, the victim, a two-year-old baby girl was kidnapped on May 1st 2018.

Police revealed that the parent of the victim, Nwoagbo Ekene of 27 Test Oluwale street, Olodi Apapa, reported the disappearance of the baby.

Oti added that the officer in charge of the Anti-kidnapping Squad, SP Musa Bulus, led the investigation that eventually led to the discovery of the victim in Enugu State on September 14.

Part of the statement read, “In the course of the investigation, one Ms. Joy Okoye, 28, of No.64 Kirikiri street, Olodi Apapa, was arrested in connection with the case. On interrogation, the suspect revealed that she and one Amarachi (surname unknown ), a female, who is still at large, stole the child and sold her for three hundred thousand Naira (N300, 000) to one Ms. Uju Obieze, female, 40, of No.8 Okwe road, Asaba, Delta state.

“Acting on this revelation, detectives proceeded to Asaba and apprehended the said Uju on September 13, 2018. The said Uju confessed to have bought the child from Joy Okoye but added that the deal was done jointly with one Ifeyinwa Ezene, female, 46, of No.2, Eze Bishop street, Onitsha, Anambra state, where Ifeyinwa Ezene was apprehended and she confessed to the crime by corroborating the statements of the other two suspects. She added that the child had been resold to one Ifeoma Okoye, female, who lives in Enugu.

“The trio led detectives to No.40, Amaechi street off Agbani Road, Enugu, where, on September 14, 2018. The victim was rescued from the relatives of the said Ifeoma Okoye, who had died a week earlier.”

Police said that the suspects will be charged court on 3rd October, 2018.