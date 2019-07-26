<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Police Command last night expressed confidence that its special force comprising Anti-Kidnapping, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and detectives would rescue those abducted on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The command, through its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told The Nation that “we are closing in on the abductors following intensive search for them.”

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), added that Commissioner Bashir Makama, along with the Anti-kidnapping Unit and SARS had visited the scene of the kidnap to assess the situation and strategise on how to arrest the suspected kidnappers.