The Katsina State Police Command Thursday said its operatives have repelled bandits’ attacks on Wurma and Yarbudu villages in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state and killed five of the hoodlums.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, in a statement issued to journalists, said over 150 bandits riding on motorcycles invaded the villages on Wednesday at about 5:30pm.

Isah, a superintendent of police, in the statement, said: “On 02/06/2021 at about 17:30hrs, bandits numbering over one hundred and fifty (150), on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Wurma and Yarbudu villages, Kurfi LGA.





“A team of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel stationed at Wurma village, engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle and repelled their attack. One was neutralized and many escaped with gunshots wounds. One operational motorcycle of the bandits was also recovered.”

According to him, a team of policemen led by the Area Commander, Dutsinma, blocked the escape route of the bandits at Yarbudu village and engaged them into a gun duel.

He added: “The doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the police officers made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degree of bullets wounds. In the course of profiling the scene, four bandits were neutralized and five of their motorcycles were recovered.”