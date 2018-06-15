The police have released phone numbers and email addresses for the public to lodge complaints against personnel of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the police said the public could report any incident for “investigation and further actions”.

“Aggrieved members of the public who have any complaint in the past or present of violation of their rights by any Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) personnel anywhere in the country should report through any of the following channels for investigation and further actions,” the tweet read.

“IGP X-SQUAD

0902 690 0729, 08078662130, 08174041000 – CALLS

0903 227 8905 – SMS

0903 562 1377 – whatsapp

Email: [email protected]

“IGP MONITORING UNIT

[email protected]

08036242591.

“FORCE PUBLIC COMPLAINT BUREAU

07056792065 Calls/SMS/whatsapp

08088450152 Calls/SMS/whatsapp

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Twitter: @PoliceNG.

“PUBLIC COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT (PCRRU)

08057000001 – Calls Only

08057000002 – Calls Only

08057000003 – SMS & whatsapp only

Twitter: @PoliceNG_PCRRU.

“PRIVATE SECTOR

Nigeria Policing Programme (NGO)

[email protected]

“EIE NIGERIA

#PoliceIsYourFriend

#AskThePolice.”

In December 2017, many Nigerians took to social media to call for the proscription of SARS over its alleged brutality.

Thereafter, Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), ordered the reorganisation of the squad.

Months after, the campaign has resurfaced on various social media platforms, with citizens saying the alleged brutality by SARS operatives is getting worse.